AAP Soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

By AAP Newswire

Alessandro Diamanti. - AAP

1 of 1

Western United captain Alessandro Diamanti has re-signed with the A-League newcomers for the next two seasons.

The 37-year-old Italian, one of United's inaugural marquee signings, will remain at United until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"I'm very happy because me and the club, we wanted the same thing so it was very easy," Diamanti told reporters on Friday.

"I'm excited to continue to try to help this club to grow fast and quick because we want this and we want to try to win something this year."

Diamanti scored five goals in 17 games at United before the season was suspended, with his creativity on show throughout.

"It's huge news for us as a football club - it's huge news for the whole A-League as well," United coach Mark Rudan told reporters on Friday.

"Alessandro came here as a marquee and I believe he is a marquee in every sense of the word - not just what he's done on the field but also off the field as well."

Diamanti stayed in Australia during the season suspension and said he was focused on making and having an impact in the finals.

United sit in sixth place on the table with six games left in the regular season.

"I'm staying here because I want to finish the season, I want to finish my business," Diamanti said.

"We want to finish the season (and) we want to finish well.

Our goal is the finals ... we worked very hard in the (shutdown) period and when we came back here, we worked very hard with a very good attitude.

" ... I'm very happy because the guys believe. We want to try to do something special."

Latest articles

News

Chimney fire at Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel

The owner of Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel has thanked fire crews for their quick response following a small fire which broke out in the building on Thursday night. Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the property on Melville St just after 8pm...

Liz Mellino
News

GSSC teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists, claiming the whistle-blower is...

Charmayne Allison
News

Fishing couple spin a good business yarn

Fishing mad couple Brad and Dani Armstrong are so keen on the sport they took the plunge last year and started their own lure-making business. Originally designed to catch Murray cod and yellowbelly, their hand-made spinners have proved so popular...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bremen hit six to earn Bundesliga lifeline

Werder Bremen have beaten Cologne 6-1 to avoid direct relegation to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history.

AAP Newswire