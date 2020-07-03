Werder Bremen’s top flight future in doubt

5370537724001

Werder Bremen's top-flight status is hanging by a thread after they were held to a goalless home draw by second-tier Heidenheim in the first leg of their German Bundesliga promotion/relegation playoff.

In a match with few chances, the closest either side came to scoring was a stoppage-time opportunity for Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt that was blocked by a defender when he had the goal at his mercy on Thursday.