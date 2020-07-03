AAP Soccer

Atalanta beat Napoli in Italian Serie A

By AAP Newswire

Atalanta's Robin Gosens (C) - AAP

Atalanta have beaten Napoli 2-0 in Italy's Serie A to keep up the pressure on Inter Milan in the fight for third place.

Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens scored in the second half on Thursday to extend Atalanta's club record tally to 82 league goals this season, in 29 matches.

It was Atalanta's seventh successive Serie A win and saw Gian Piero Gasperini's team move back to within four points of Inter, who beat Brescia 6-0 on Wednesday.

It halted a run of five straight league wins for Napoli, who also won the Italian Cup last month.

Napoli remain sixth, three points below Roma who are playing relegation-threatened Udinese later on Thursday.

Despite it being a meeting between two of the in-form teams in Serie A, chances were few and far between in the first half.

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was replaced by Alex Meret after getting injured clattering into his own teammate .

Meret was let down by his defense three minutes into the second half when they left Pasalic unmarked to head in a cross from Alejandro Gomez.

Atalanta doubled their lead eight minutes later as they counterattacked rapidly before spreading the ball from right to left in the penalty area for Gosens to finish off with a diagonal shot into the bottom right corner.

Arkadiusz Milik had a goal ruled out for Atalanta for offside late on.

