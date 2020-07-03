AAP Soccer

Sheffield thrash Tottenham after VAR call

By AAP Newswire

Tottenham's Hotspur's European Champions League hopes are in tatters after a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United that will be remembered for one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the English Premier League season.

Spurs are now seven points behind Wolves and Manchester United with six games to play and looking out of the race after Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie goals on Thursday gave the Blades their first win since the restart.

But that's not the main story as Jose Mourinho's men were denied a quickfire response to the Blades' opener by a VAR call that again highlights the questionable handball rule.

Harry Kane slotted home, but VAR official Michael Oliver ruled Lucas Moura had handled the ball in the build-up, having been fouled and the goal was chalked off, leaving Spurs enraged.

They let that affect them and struggled for a way back into the game, with Mousset and McBurnie adding goals for Sheffield United in the second half before Kane did eventually get on the scoresheet.

That leaves Mourinho's men realistically looking at the Europa League as their only way into Europe next season and even that is not in the bag.

The Blades, who had taken one point from their first three games since the restart, have reignited their own European ambitions with the win and climb above their visitors into seventh, with Spurs languishing in ninth.

