Sheffield thrash Tottenham after VAR call

Tottenham's Hotspur's European Champions League hopes are in tatters after a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United that will be remembered for one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the English Premier League season.

Spurs are now seven points behind Wolves and Manchester United with six games to play and looking out of the race after Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie goals on Thursday gave the Blades their first win since the restart.