Hull beat Middlesbrough in Championship

Mallik Wilks' stoppage-time strike has secured Hull a remarkable first win since New Year's Day as Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough somehow conspired to lose this huge match in the English Championship relegation battle.

Outside hopes of the Jarrod Bowen-inspired Tigers reaching the playoffs have swiftly become an almighty fight against the drop, with Grant McCann's embattled side enduring a 13-match winless streak.