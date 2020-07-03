AAP Soccer

Inter Milan sign Real’s Hakimi for $A65m

By AAP Newswire

Morocco fullback Achraf Hakimi - AAP

1 of 1

Inter Milan have signed Morocco fullback Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on a five-year deal worth a reported 40 million euros ($A65 million).

Hakimi rose through the ranks at Real Madrid after joining their academy in 2006.

The 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons, with Italian media reporting Inter agreed a deal worth 40 million euros ($A65 million) for the right back on Thursday.

"The club wishes to thank Achraf for his many years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct since he joined our academy in 2006 and wishes him all the very best in this new chapter," Real said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Hakimi posted a farewell letter to Dortmund fans on social media, after making 73 appearances and scoring 12 goals during his time in Germany.

"The time has come to close a very beautiful stage in my life," he wrote on Twitter.

"After two wonderful years, I'm ready to leave this club that has given me so much joy.

"From the first moment, the care and attention by the club and the city has been amazing. Now I know that I was right to choose Dortmund as my home two years ago."

Inter are third in Serie A behind leaders Juventus and Lazio, comfortably positioned to secure European Champions League qualification.

Latest articles

News

Fishing couple spin a good business yarn

Fishing mad couple Brad and Dani Armstrong are so keen on the sport they took the plunge last year and started their own lure-making business. Originally designed to catch Murray cod and yellowbelly, their hand-made spinners have proved so popular...

John Lewis
News

Furphy Literary Award shortlist announced

The shortlist of finalists for the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Award has been announced after more than a 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Award joint-director Sam Furphy congratulated all writers who had entered and...

John Lewis
News

Sky Narrazee reaches worldwide number one for Mathletics

Sky Narrazee has reached number one in the world for Mathletics after a 16-hour-long equations blitz.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bremen hit six to earn Bundesliga lifeline

Werder Bremen have beaten Cologne 6-1 to avoid direct relegation to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history.

AAP Newswire