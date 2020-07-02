AAP Soccer

Matildas star Catley joins Arsenal

By AAP Newswire

Matildas international Steph Catley joins Arsenal - AAP

1 of 1

Matildas vice-captain Steph Catley has signed with English powerhouse Arsenal, becoming the latest Australian to head to Europe.

Catley joins Matildas teammate Caitlin Foord at the Gunners, where she will play under Australian manager Joe Montemurro.

"This is something that I've been looking forward to for a long time," Catley told the club's website.

"Arsenal is a place where I've imagined myself playing for a long time too.

"I'm so excited that it's finally done. This will be my first taste of European football and obviously there's so much to look forward to and so many big occasions to come. I can't wait to get started."

Several Australians including key Matildas Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) now play in the FA Women's Super League.

Meanwhile, fellow fullback Ellie Carpenter recently signed with French dynamos Olympique Lyonnais.

Catley, 26, has been to two women's World Cups and an Olympic Games with the Matildas since making her debut as an 18-year-old in 2012.

The attacking fullback has scored three goals in 82 caps.

At club level Catley has won five W-League championships - one at Melbourne Victory then four at Melbourne City, while she also played in America's NWSL for Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride and OL Reign.

Catley previously played under Montemurro, who won the FAWSL with Arsenal in 2018-19, at both Victory and City.

"We're privileged to have Steph at the club," Montemurro said.

"She suits our fluidity and she's very good in a positional sense, but more importantly she's very effective going forward.

"We're excited to have her as part of the squad and we're looking forward to some exciting times together."

Latest articles

News

Furphy Literary Award shortlist announced

The shortlist of finalists for the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Award has been announced after more than a 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Award joint-director Sam Furphy congratulated all writers who had entered and...

John Lewis
News

Sky Narrazee reaches worldwide number one for Mathletics

Sky Narrazee has reached number one in the world for Mathletics after a 16-hour-long equations blitz.

Madi Chwasta
News

Traveller finds Shepparton an upbeat city

Shepparton and its people have been given a big thumbs up by someone who has travelled the world and made a point of recording his experiences. Melbourne musician and community health worker Evan Wallace has made podcasts of visits to Montreal, New...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bremen hit six to earn Bundesliga lifeline

Werder Bremen have beaten Cologne 6-1 to avoid direct relegation to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history.

AAP Newswire