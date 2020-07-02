Villarreal close in on Champs League spot

AAP Soccer

Gerard Moreno has scored two first-half goals as Villarreal defeated 10-man Real Betis 2-0 to move closer to a Champions League spot in the Spanish La Liga

It was Villarreal's fifth win in six matches after the pandemic-enforced break and they are just three points behind fourth-place Sevilla with five rounds remaining.

They are two points ahead of sixth-placed Getafe, who visit leaders Real Madrid on Thursday.

It is the first time this season Villarreal have been as high as fifth in the standings.

Moreno converted a seventh-minute penalty on Wednesday and added to the lead from inside the area in the 30th to become the league's top-scoring Spaniard with 15 goals.

Barcelona's Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi has 22 while Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema has 17 goals.

Hosts Betis played a man down the entire second half at Benito Villamarin Stadium as Nabil Fekir was sent off after being shown yellow cards a few minutes apart in first-half stoppage time.

Betis, whose only win after the break came against last-place Espanyol, are 13th.

Valencia lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao at home to drop to 10th place after a third defeat in a row.

It was Valencia's first match since coach Albert Celades was fired on Monday.

Raul Garcia scored a goal in each half for Athletic, who sit seventh.

Granada remained in the battle for a Europa League spot with a 2-0 win at Alaves that lifted them above Valencia and up to ninth - six points adrift of sixth spot.

Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez saved a last-minute penalty to deny Enes Unal as mid-table Valladolid were held to a goalless home draw.

