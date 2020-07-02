Ruthless Inter hammer Brescia in Serie A

AAP Soccer

Inter Milan crushed bottom side guests Brescia 6-0 to strengthen their hold on the third of four Champions League spots available in Italy's Serie A.

Inter lag eight points behind leaders Juventus with nine games to go, and have a 16-point advantage on fifth-placed Roma, who play on Thursday against Udinese.

The Nerazzurri's defender Ashley Young volleyed in an Alexis Sanchez cross on five minutes before then kneeling to honour George Floyd, the African American who died in police custody in the US in May.

Sanchez converted a penalty on 20 minutes following the flooring of Victor Moses and Danilo D'Ambrosio nodded in before half-time, with Roberto Gagliardini also heading in on 53.

Late goals saw Christian Eriksen tap in his first since signing with Inter in January before Antonio Candreva closed the scoring.

Elsewhere, Bologna and Cagliari drew 1-1 to remain one point apart in 10th and 11th position, respectively, as they chase an Europa League place.

There are four late games, including AC Milan at SPAL.

