Arsenal’s Aubameyang too good for Norwich

By AAP Newswire

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal. - AAP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired a brace as Arsenal overwhelmed Norwich 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The striker took his English Premier League tally to 19 goals for the campaign, with Granit Xhaka also on target for the Gunners.

Cedric Soares lashed in a late goal on his debut for Arsenal, with the ex-Southampton defender finally fit after a string of injury issues having joined the club in January.

Mikel Arteta's side made it three wins in a row in all competitions, further shaking off defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Brighton that came straight after the sport's restart.

Richarlison's 13th goal of the season in all competitions and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty proved enough for Everton to see off Leicester 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Kelechi Iheanacho hit back for the Foxes, but Brendan Rodgers' men slipped to a fourth match without a win in all competitions and sit just three points ahead of top-four chasing Manchester United and Wolves.

Allan Saint-Maximin laid on a hat-trick of assists as Newcastle thumped relegation-threatened Bournemouth 4-1 on the English south coast.

Dwight Gayle, Shaun Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro found the net for Steve Bruce's Magpies, who hit back in style after their 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

Dan Gosling claimed a late goal for Bournemouth, but by then the damage was already done.

It was a sixth defeat in seven league matches for the Cherries, leaving them winless since a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on February 1.

Eddie Howe's men even slipped below Villa on goal difference to 19th in the table.

