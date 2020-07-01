Messi scores 700th goal in Barcelona draw

Lionel Messi has scored his 700th career goal for club and country but it was not enough to give Barcelona victory with Atletico Madrid forcing a 2-2 draw in La Liga.

The result at the Nou Camp dealt Barcelona's title hopes a major blow with a third draw in their past four league games leaving them one point behind leaders Real Madrid.

"It is too bad because we keep dropping points and getting further and further away from the title," Barcelona coach Quique Setien said.

"But we have to keep fighting."

Los Merengues host Getafe on Thursday with a chance to open up a four-point lead with five more matches remaining.

Barcelona struck first on Tuesday evening when Atletico striker Diego Costa inadvertently redirected a corner by Messi into his own net on 11 minutes.

Costa soon after had a penalty saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Atletico, however, were granted a reprieve and were allowed to retake the spot kick when a video review determined that the Barcelona goalkeeper had moved off his line too early.

Saul Niguez stepped up instead of Costa on the second attempt and converted to level the score in the 19th.

Messi restored the host's lead in 56th by coolly scoring a penalty in the "Panenka" style, to leave Jan Oblak floundering.

The goal was Messi's 630th club goal to go with 70 for Argentina.

It was his league-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Atletico responded again though through the speed of forward Yannick Carrasco, who was tripped by Nelson Semedo and sent Saul back to the spot.

Ter Stegen got a hand on his penalty but not enough to keep it out.

In other action on Tuesday, Sevilla's Oliver Torres scored two first-half goals in their 3-0 win at Leganes.

Munir El Haddadi added the third in the 82nd minute as Sevilla consolidated their hold on fourth place while Leganes are second from bottom and appear destined for the drop.

Mallorca crushed Celta Vigo 5-1 to breathe new life into their attempts to escape relegation against the odds.

Mallorca remain five points from safety - with Celta in 17th place - despite the big win courtesy of two goals from Ante Budimir and singles to Cucho Hernandez, Alejandro Pozo and Salva Sevilla.