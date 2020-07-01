AAP Soccer

Ronaldo rocket powers Juventus to victory

By AAP Newswire

Cristiano Ronaldo - AAP

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored with a long-range rocket on a night when each Juventus goal was more spectacular than the other in a 3-1 Serie A win at relegation-threatened Genoa.

Chasing a record-extending ninth-straight Serie A title, the victory restored Juventus' four-point lead over Lazio, who won at Torino earlier on Tuesday.

Since losing the Italian Cup final to Napoli in a penalty shootout, Juventus have won all their league matches since the season restart with Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both on target in all three.

Dybala opened the scoring against Genoa shortly after the break by evading three defenders before firing in a low shot that goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who is on loan from Juventus, could only get a weak hand on.

Seven minutes later it was Ronaldo's turn.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner gathered a pass near midfield, charged toward the goal and unleashed a blistering effort from outside the box that flew into the top corner of the goal.

It was Ronaldo's first goal in open play of the restart after converting penalties in his previous two matches - he now has scored 24 in 25 Serie A matches this season.

Not to be outdone, substitute Douglas Costa made it 3-0 by curling in a shot from beyond the area inside the far post as Genoa's defence looked on helplessly.

Andrea Pinamonti grabbed a late consolation goal for the hosts from a tight angle.

Three days after coming back to defeat Fiorentina 2-1, Lazio did it again to beat Torino by the same score.

Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo scored second-half goals to cancel out a fourth-minute penalty from Andrea Bellotti.

A handball from Immobile led to Bellotti's penalty and means the Lazio striker, who received a yellow card for the early incident, will miss Saturday's game against AC Milan with a suspension.

But Immobile made up for his error with an expert finish shortly on 48 minutes to grab his 29th goal in as many games this campaign - on pace to break Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A record of 36 goals in 2015-16.

Immobile also matched his personal best for a Serie A season set two years ago.

Parolo scored the winner on 72 minutes with a deflected shot from just beyond the area.

Torino are 14th, six points above the drop zone.

