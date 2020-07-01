Fernandes brilliant as Man U slam Brighton

Socceroos No.1 Mat Ryan could do little to stop Bruno Fernandes from netting a brace as Manchester United scored a convincing 3-0 win over Brighton in the EPL on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old January signing scored in each half after Mason Greenwood set the ball rolling.

It was only Ryan's acrobatics at the end that prevented the home team from conceding further as United continued a 15-match winning streak in all competitions.

The victory moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to within two of points of Chelsea in the race for fourth.

The Red Devils had lost on their previous two Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium but began in style against a Brighton side surprisingly out of sorts until late in the game.

The hosts had beaten Arsenal and held Leicester to a draw since the restart but were never in the contest early on.

Greenwood opened the scoring when he broke inside from the right and outfoxed his marker before firing in his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Fernandes would soon regain his spotlight, curling a free-kick over before doubling United's lead, turning home from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark.

There was some controversy as the ball appeared to go out of play earlier in the move but the strike stood.

Brighton boss Graham Potter responded by introducing Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard for the second half.

It made no difference to the encounter as United hit their third less than five minutes after the restart.

With the Seagulls taking more risks, Nemanja Matic played a fine long ball to catch Brighton upfield and Greenwood collected in space.

His deep cross was finished emphatically by Fernandes, giving Ryan no chance.

Fernandes was withdrawn just four minutes later with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not taking any risks with the amount of football on the horizon.