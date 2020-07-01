AAP Soccer

Leicester games go ahead despite lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Leicester - AAP

1 of 1

Leicester City's matches will go ahead as planned and they will continue to train at their training facility despite a stringent lockdown in the city after a spike in local coronavirus cases.

Leicester, in England's eastern Midlands, accounted for 10 per cent of all positive coronavirus cases in England in the past week, prompting police to enforce a local lockdown.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports that Leicester's matches could be moved to a neutral venue or postponed depending on the situation in the city but the club said the lockdown would not affect their operations.

"All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID-19 operations plan, the club's football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols," Leicester said in a statement.

"In doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities.

"Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected."

Brendan Rodgers' side, who are third in the standings with 55 points, have three home games remaining -- against Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Manchester United.

Latest articles

National

NSW easing limits for key events

NSW is now allowing more people to gather for weddings, funerals and community sport, as long as the requirement for one person per four square metres is met.

AAP Newswire
National

Morrison shifts defence focus to region

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the Australian Defence Force to make sure it can deter threats in the region and respond where necessary.

AAP Newswire
National

SA changes border rules for travellers

South Australia is moving to an online approval process for all people travelling from interstate after a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

Leeds have stepped up checks to ensure there are no more offensive images after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire