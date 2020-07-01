Sane set to move to Bayern from Man City

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign German winger Leroy Sane in a deal worth $A75 million plus add-ons.

Sane, whose City contract was due to expire at the end of next season, is set to sign a five-year deal with the German club.

City were resigned to selling the 24-year-old after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany international had turned down the Premier League club's offers of a new contract "two or three times".

Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in August 2016 for a fee reported to be around $A65million with performance-related add-ons.

The winger, who has 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions for City, was an integral part of their league title winning squads in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

However, he missed the majority of this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August, making his comeback as a late substitute last week in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Speaking on June 21, Guardiola said of Sane: "When we make an offer to a player, it's because we want him.

"He's a young player with incredible potential, a special quality that is difficult to find all around the world but we tried before the injury, we tried again but he rejected it. He has other wishes and I understand.

"We want players who want to play with this club, we want full commitment to try to achieve our targets. But of course we respect (his decision). He's an incredibly nice guy, we love him, I love him so much.

"I have nothing against him, he's just decided he wants to make another adventure for his career and he doesn't want to stay."