UEFA fully committed to Lisbon ECL finale

By AAP Newswire

UEFA says it's fully committed to staging a Champions League Final Eight tournament in Lisbon in August.

The news comes despite several suburbs of the city preparing to go back into lockdown as coronavirus cases climb again.

European soccer's governing body said in a statement that its president Aleksander Ceferin had held a video conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa to discuss plans for the eight-team mini-tournament.

"During the meeting, all parties underlined they are fully committed to working together in a collaborative manner in order to deliver a successful event in Lisbon," UEFA said.

Last Thursday, the Portuguese government said that those people living in the affected areas of the capital - 19 parishes not including downtown Lisbon - would be allowed to leave home only to buy essential goods or to travel to and from work.

The measure will be in place from July 1-14 and will then be reviewed.

