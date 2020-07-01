AAP Soccer

Campbell leaves Southend after relegation

By AAP Newswire

Campbell - AAP

1 of 1

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent following relegation to League Two.

The former England, Arsenal and Spurs defender took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four of his 23 games in charge.

Southend were relegated from League One (third-tier) after the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sol's use of the club's young talent was a breath of fresh air who responded well to his stewardship," a spokesperson for Southend said in a statement.

"The club wishes to thank Sol and wish him, together with his management team, well for the future."

Campbell picked up his first win against Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy in November last year, while his first league victory came against Accrington Stanley in January.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Southend and whilst it was a difficult time fighting relegation, I still enjoyed the experience," the former Arsenal and England defender said.

"... The club have an exciting future with the plans for the new stadium in place, but with the COVID-19 situation having a profound effect on businesses, I am keen not to be a financial burden."

Latest articles

News

Corona Star-19 zooms this weekend

The countdown is on to blast-off on board the doomed spaceship Corona Star-19 this weekend. Filmmakers, animators and music producers have been busy putting the final touches to Shepparton Theatre Arts Group’s ground-breaking digital production...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton airline pilot warns future of industry remains up in the air

Shepparton’s Stewart Greig never feels more at home than when he’s soaring high in the sky at 500 km/h. But when COVID-19 struck, Stewart — along with countless other pilots — found himself suddenly grounded. Watching helplessly...

Charmayne Allison
News

Community assured fire services will not be affected by merger

From today, Shepparton Country Fire Authority professional firefighters will fall under the umbrella of a new organisation — Fire Rescue Victoria. The merger — which will bring together all existing Metropolitan Fire Brigade and CF...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

Leeds have stepped up checks to ensure there are no more offensive images after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire