PFA boss Didulica calling it quits

The head of Australia's professional footballer's union is stepping down from the role.

The PFA confirmed on Tuesday chief executive John Didulica will be leaving the position when his current contract expires on Wednesday.

Didulica has been in the role for four years and was a key negotiator for players with the FFA and clubs during the A-League's COVID-19 shutdown.

"It is an incredible honour to work in football and to serve footballers as chief executive of the PFA, but everybody who works in the sport knows how all-consuming it is," Didulica said in a statement.

"After so many consecutive years involved, I really want to step back and spend more time with my wonderful wife and daughters.

"I am so proud of the work the PFA has done in recent years and, more recently, the institutional strength we demonstrated to preserve our entire staff to service players during the unprecedented professional and wellbeing challenges presented by COVID-19."

PFA president and Sydney FC captain Alex Wilkinson paid tribute to Didulica's "immense contribution" to Australian football.

"JD came into the role of Chief Executive four years ago when the PFA was going through a difficult time," Wilkinson said.

"He galvanised the players and staff and pushed the organisation to new heights."

Matildas goalkeeper and PFA executive member Lydia Williams praised Didulica's role in helping to achieve last year's breakthrough collective bargaining agreement.

"The work that JD has achieved and his vision for equality within the game in Australia between men and women has not only been realised through the National Teams Collective Bargaining Agreement last year, but also through the announcement of the 2023 Women's World Cup," Williams said.

Didulica's successor as chief executive has not been appointed.

Former Matildas captain Kate Gill is the organisation's deputy chief executive.