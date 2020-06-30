AAP Soccer

New Wembley empty for match for first time

By AAP Newswire

Wembley League Two playoff - AAP

1 of 1

As the 90,000-capacity Wembley held its first game without fans, the financial impact of the pandemic on English soccer was revealed by the national stadium's owners.

The English Football Association announced plans to cut 82 jobs to cover an anticipated Stg 300 million ($538m) deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic restricting crowds at games and more events being cancelled.

Social distancing at stadiums meant Northampton Town players had to pick up the medals and trophy themselves - rather than from dignitaries - after beating Exeter City 4-0 in the League Two playoff final at Wembley to win promotion to the third tier.

It was the first time a game was played without fans since the rebuilt Wembley opened in 2007.

The loss of revenue will also be felt when the FA Cup semifinals and final are staged at an empty Wembley in the coming weeks.

Wembley was due to stage seven games at the European Championship including the semifinals and finals next month but the tournament was postponed by a year.

Other events, including concerts and two NFL regular season games, have also been called off.

"We have already lost that money and there is no way we can recover it," FA chairman Greg Clarke said on Monday.

"The pandemic will be followed by an economic recession, so there will be problems that last for years."

According to the British government tally, there have been more than 43,500 coronavirus-related deaths since March.

While sport has resumed this month, supporters are not allowed in stadiums as part of efforts to contain COVID-19.

"No one knows when a vaccine will be ready or when better medical treatments will be ready," Clarke said.

"So we have to plan for extended periods of social distancing which could limit crowds ... and could limit the number of competitions to be played."

Hospitality revenue, which can generate 35 million pounds a year at Wembley, has "completely fallen away and will probably take years to recover," the FA said.

When Britain went into lockdown in March, the FA halted recruitment and 42 vacant positions will not be filled. Another 82 roles are being removed from the not-for-profit governing body.

Latest articles

News

From no experience to a thriving business

Nina Meiers’ life changed forever when she and her husband Andrew packed up and moved from the city to a property in Barjarg. Mr Meiers was sick and tired of sitting in traffic for hours on end as a tradesman, and decided to become a farmer...

Jamie Salter
News

Updated soil moisture monitoring to assist cropping farmers

Cropping farmers will soon be able to gain more insight into soil moisture following the update of an Agriculture Victoria website detailing 36 soil moisture monitoring sites across the state. The Agriculture Victoria Soil Moisture Monitoring...

Jamie Salter
News

Protecting fruit crops is netting rewards

Shepparton company Geoffrey Thompson Orchards will use the services of Queensland company NetPro once again, this time to cover 35 ha of apple trees at its Coomboona orchard. Geoffrey Thompson Orchards general orchard manager Brent Reeve said...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

Leeds have stepped up checks to ensure there are no more offensive images after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire