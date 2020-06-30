AAP Soccer

Burnley skipper Mee sinks Palace in EPL

By AAP Newswire

Skipper Ben Mee scored the only goal as Burnley won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday to move up to eighth in the Premier League, boosting their chances of a European spot next season.

The defender headed the winner just after the hour mark to move his side level on points with Tottenham.

Gary Cahill and Max Meyer had chances to equalise for Palace but Burnley hung on to take all three points.

The result means Burnley have now kept a club record of 13 clean sheets this season, second only to newly-crowned champions Liverpool.

Mee ended a three-year wait for a Burnley goal in his 300th league appearance as he continued to lead from the front for the Clarets.

A week on from revealing how "ashamed" he was at a plane carrying the message 'White lives Matter Burnley' over the Etihad Stadium during the club's 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City, Mee was impressive throughout in south London.

Palace remained 11th after losing at an empty Selhurst Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

