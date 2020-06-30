AAP Soccer

Buffon, Chiellini sign new Juventus deals

By AAP Newswire

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (l) - AAP

1 of 1

Juventus veterans Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have signed new one-year contracts with the Italian giants.

The Italian duo will remain with the Serie A leaders, who are chasing a ninth consecutive Scudetto this season, until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Buffon, 42, joined Juventus from Parma in 2001 and has made over 500 appearances for the Bianconeri, returning to Turin at the start of this season following a one-year spell at Paris St Germain.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper has played a back-up role to former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but will continue with the club until at least the end of next season.

Captain Chiellini, who has been at Juventus for 16 years, has also signed a new one-year deal.

The 35-year-old centre-back joined from Livorno in 2004 and has made 509 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Latest articles

Sport

Behind the Play | Louise Mellington

‘Take your mark’. Three words that might mean absolutely nothing to you or me. But to Echuca’s Louise Mellington they mean everything. That’s because Louise is a Swimming Victoria starter. It might sound like an easy role...

Brayden May
Sport

Junior teams return to training as games loom closer

ECHUCA-MOAMA’S young footballers are officially back on the training track. In the past few weeks, Echuca, Echuca United and Moama have all started to re-introduce their juniors back into training. That’s despite no official start date...

Brayden May
Sport

Moama re-appoint Eldridge and Lake

MOAMA Football Netball Club is ready to take flight in 2021. With the redevelopment of Moama Recreation Reserve nearing completion, the Magpies have made a major move on-field and on-court, with the re-appointment of senior coach Luke Eldridge and...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

Leeds have stepped up checks to ensure there are no more offensive images after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire