AC Milan pay tribute with win over Roma

AC Milan paid solemn tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic during a 2-0 win over Roma on Sunday in Serie A.

It was Milan's first home match since the lockdown and the team put up a huge banner along one side of the empty San Siro stadium that read "Together Forever," dedicated to victims.

The Lombardy region of which Milan is the capital was the hardest hit area in Italy with more than 16,000 deaths.

Under the banner, 13 Milan shirts with victims' names on them were placed over the seats.

In game action, both sides appeared to struggle with the 32 degree heat until Ante Rebic finally found the target for Milan in the 76th.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored from a penalty in the 89th.

The Rossoneri are in seventh place while Roma remained fifth and dropped nine points behind Atalanta, who beat Udinese 3-2 and holds the final Champions League spot.

Filling in for the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rebic scored from close range following a series of rebounds, including one of his own efforts off the post.

Luis Muriel scored twice after coming off the bench in Atalanta's 3-2 win at Udinese.

That boosted his total to nine as a substitute this season, setting the record for Serie A in the era of three points for a victory.

Atalanta also broke its club record of goals in a single season, reaching 80, with 10 games still to play.

Its previous record was 77 last season when it finished a club-best third place.

The Bergamo team is pushing for third again this season, moving one point behind third-place Inter Milan, which was visiting Parma later.

Kevin Lasagna scored goals for Udinese.

Napoli maintained its strong form after the lockdown with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Spal.

Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Amin Younes scored for Napoli, which has won two straight in the league since beating Juventus for the Italian Cup title.

Andrea Petagna briefly drew Spal level.

Bologna beat Sampdoria 2-1 and Rogerio equalised seven minutes into stoppage time for Sassuolo in a 3-3 draw with Hellas Verona.