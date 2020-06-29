AAP Soccer

Ings adds to Watford’s relegation concerns

By AAP Newswire

Ings - AAP

Danny Ings struck twice as Southampton rebounded from their lacklustre performance against Arsenal with a comfortable 3-1 win at struggling Watford.

Saints had lost their last match 2-0 at home to Arsenal on Thursday, but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said before the trip to Watford he expected a response, and his team obliged.

Ings got Southampton off to a dream start, firing in his 20th goal of the season in the 16th minute, before adding a second to his and Southampton's tally just after the second-half drinks break.

The Hornets pulled one back towards the end of the match when Jan Bednarek turned a Jose Holebas cross into his own net.

However, Southampton's two-goal lead was restored less than three minutes later when James Ward-Prowse struck his fifth goal of the season with an impressive free-kick.

Watford have struggled since the restart and have now taken just one point from their last three matches and are precariously placed with just one point separating them from the Premier League relegation zone.

