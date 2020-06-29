Fallen giants Hamburg in promotion choke

Former European and German champions Hamburg SV have missed out on promotion after a spectacular implosion on the final day of Bundesliga 2 season.

One of the biggest clubs in Germany, Hamburg were relegated from the top flight for the first time in 2018 and will spend a third successive season in the second tier after suffering a 5-1 home defeat to Sandhausen on Sunday.

Hamburg went into the game only needing a point to qualify for the promotion play-off spot which was taken by Haddenheim, who finished in third spot despite suffering a 3-0 defeat to Arminia Belefeld.

Hamburg was the last team to have played every season of the Bundesliga since the league was founded in 1963 until "der Dino" as it's affectionately known was finally relegated after a number of close calls.

Haddenheim will now play Hamburg's bitter rivals Werder Bremen in a two-leg promotion/relegation play-off.

The hosts found themselves 2-0 down after 21 minutes through an own goal from Rick van Drongelen and Kevin Behrens's goal.

An Aaron Hunt penalty in the second half gave Hamburg renewed hope.

Behrens, however, grabbed his second goal with a spot-kick in the 84th minute to kill off Hamburg's chances of top-flight football, before Mario Engels added a fourth in the 89th and former Hamburg player Dennis Diekmeier fired in number five with the last kick of the game.

Second division champions Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart have won automatic promotion, securing first and second place respectively before Sunday's matches.

Paderborn and Fortuna Duesseldorf were relegated from the Bundesliga.