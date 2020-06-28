Extra-time winner sees United past Norwich

5370537724001

Captain Harry Maguire fired Manchester United into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a winner deep into extra-time against ten-man Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The game looked to be heading for a penalty shoot-out after Norwich, who had Timm Klose sent off in the 89th minute, defended superbly against constant pressure from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side before Maguire's goal two minutes from the end.