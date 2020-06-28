AAP Soccer

Bremen hit six to earn Bundesliga lifeline

By AAP Newswire

Cologne - AAP

1 of 1

Werder Bremen have earned themselves a Bundesliga relegation lifeline thanks to a stunning first home win in almost 10 months by scoring six against Cologne.

Gladbach prevailed 2-1 against Hertha Berlin from Jonas Hofmann to stay ahead of Bayer Leverkusen to secure a Champions League spot along with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Leverkusen's 1-0 win against Mainz was to no avail as they play Europa League together with Hoffenheim - whose Andrej Kramaric scored all goals in a 4-0 upset in Dortmund - and Wolfsburg.

Bremen meanwhile avoided the direct drop thanks to a 6-1 thrashing of Cologne but also needed help from Union Berlin who beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-0.

Bremen moved one point ahead of Dusseldorf into 16th spot and a two-legged play-off against the third-placed second-division team, possibly major northern German rivals SV Hamburg.

Dusseldorf drop straight into the second tier along with Paderborn.

Four-time champions Bremen - playing a league-record extending 1,900th Bundesliga match - were on fire with three goals within seven minutes midway through the first half against hapless Cologne from Yuya Osako, Milot Rashica and Niclas Fuellkrug.

Davy Klaassen, Osako with his second and Joshua Sergant added to the tally while Dominick Drexler got the consolation goal as Bremen got only their second home win of the season, the other on September 1 against Augsburg.

But Bremen only escaped into the play-offs because Dusseldorf failed to get a result at Union and were relegated for a sixth time in club history, one point behind Werder, thanks to goals from Anthony Ujah, Christian Gentner and Suleiman Abdullahi.

Elsewhere, Schalke's 4-0 meltdown at mid-table Freiburg saw them end the season with a shocking club-record 16 games without victory; Eintracht Frankfurt beat Paderborn 3-2.

Leipzig won 2-1 at Augsburg from a brace by Germany forward Timo Werner for a season total of 28 before his departure for Chelsea.

Latest articles

National

Vic nurse tests positive, hot spots tested

An emergency nurse has tested positive for COVID-19, as Victoria’s virus battle homes in on two suburbs with the highest levels of community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Concerns after Victorian COVID-19 outbreak

Authorities are concerned after Victoria recorded another 41 coronavirus cases and as some returned travellers in hotel quarantine continued to refuse testing.

AAP Newswire
National

Drug-toting WA prison visitors face jail

Western Australia has clamped down on prison visitors smuggling in drugs and other contraband, with those who get caught facing hefty fines and jail.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

Leeds have stepped up checks to ensure there are no more offensive images after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Police investigate ‘offensive’ EPL banner

Police are investigating after a ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner flew above Etihad Stadium during Monday’s EPL match against Manchester City.

AAP Newswire