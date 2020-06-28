Wolves beat Villa to rise to fifth in EPL

AAP Soccer
Wolves beat Villa to rise to fifth in EPLBy AAP Newswire
Leander Dendoncker maintained Wolves' Champions League charge and plunged Aston Villa deeper into relegation trouble.
The Belgium international struck midway through the second half to earn the visitors a 1-0 win at Villa Park and close the gap on the top four.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side moved up to fifth in the English Premier League - above Manchester United - and are just two points behind Chelsea after a third straight win.
They maintained their 100 per cent record following the league's resumption, keeping their seventh clean sheet in eight top-flight games.
In contrast, Villa - winless since January - remain in the drop zone on goal difference having played a game more than rivals Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford.