AAP Soccer

Wolves beat Villa to rise to fifth in EPL

By AAP Newswire

Leander Dendoncker (c) of Wolves - AAP

1 of 1

Leander Dendoncker maintained Wolves' Champions League charge and plunged Aston Villa deeper into relegation trouble.

The Belgium international struck midway through the second half to earn the visitors a 1-0 win at Villa Park and close the gap on the top four.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side moved up to fifth in the English Premier League - above Manchester United - and are just two points behind Chelsea after a third straight win.

They maintained their 100 per cent record following the league's resumption, keeping their seventh clean sheet in eight top-flight games.

In contrast, Villa - winless since January - remain in the drop zone on goal difference having played a game more than rivals Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Mirimar lands double for Moroney stable

Harbour Views has disappointed with his unplaced effort at Caulfield as Mirimar provided the Mike Moroney stable with a double.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald reaches magic 100 milestone

James McDonald has ridden 100 Sydney winners for the second season in a row after scoring on Kordia at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Alfa Oro extends winning run at Caulfield

The Matt Laurie-trained Alfa Oro has extended his winning sequence to four races with an impressive victory over 1100m at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

Leeds have stepped up checks to ensure there are no more offensive images after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Police investigate ‘offensive’ EPL banner

Police are investigating after a ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner flew above Etihad Stadium during Monday’s EPL match against Manchester City.

AAP Newswire