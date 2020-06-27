AAP Soccer

Sevilla drop points in another draw

By AAP Newswire

Lucas Ocampos - AAP

1 of 1

Sevilla dropped two points at home to Valladolid on Friday (Saturday AEST) drawing 1-1 in Spanish La Liga action at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

It was Sevilla's fourth consecutive draw and meant they failed to climb above Atletico Madrid into third place.

Valladolid took the lead on 25 minutes when Kiko Olivas headed in Michel's free-kick.

Sevilla thought they were back on terms on 55 minutes when Munir El Haddadi headed in Jesus Navas' cross, but the video assistant referee ruled the goal out for offside.

Their equaliser finally came on 83 minutes, when Lucas Ocampos scored from the penalty spot after Javi Sanchez had handled in the area.

It could have been worse for Sevilla but Tomas Vaclik pulled off an important one-on-one save from Ruben Alcaraz.

Sevilla stay fourth, five points inside the Champions League places, while the draw means Valladolid are now nine points from the relegation zone.

"It was important to win tonight but once they scored the first it was tough," Sevilla winger Suso said.

