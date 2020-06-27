AAP Soccer

Dybala and Ronaldo keep scoring for Juve

Italian Serie A champions Juventus beat beleaguered 10-man Lecce 4-0 on Friday (Saturday AEST) to move seven points clear at the top of the table to begin matchday 28.

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs De Ligt scored to help the hosts to 69 points, with second-place Lazio (62) hosting Fiorentina on Saturday (Sunday AEST).

Lecce contained Juve's pressing in the first half hour, but had Fabio Lucioni red-carded at the half-hour mark.

Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi botched close-range opportunities before Dybala struck in the top-right corner on the 53rd minute, as the Turin giants stepped up the tempo.

Ronaldo converted a penalty on the hour-mark after being floored.

Higuain came off the bench to score before De Ligt completed the rout.

