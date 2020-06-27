Dybala and Ronaldo keep scoring for Juve

5370537724001

Italian Serie A champions Juventus beat beleaguered 10-man Lecce 4-0 on Friday (Saturday AEST) to move seven points clear at the top of the table to begin matchday 28.

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs De Ligt scored to help the hosts to 69 points, with second-place Lazio (62) hosting Fiorentina on Saturday (Sunday AEST).