Klopp dedicates Reds’ EPL title to fans

English Premier League title-winning manager Juergen Klopp has dedicated Liverpool's championship win to the club's fans.

The Reds won their first EPL title in record time on Thursday when Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1, to give them an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table with seven games to spare.

Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate their title victory, waving flags and setting off flares.

And Klopp spoke of his pleasure of being the club's manager and was full of praise for his players.

"I have no words, it's unbelievable. It's much more than I ever thought would be possible, becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible," the German told Sky Sports News.

"It was really tense, the 95 or 100 minutes of the City game, as you can imagine. I didn't want to be involved really but obviously as you're watching you are involved.

"It was quite intense. But it was an incredible achievement of my players, what they did over the last two or three years is exceptional and a huge joy for me to coach them."

He added it was a relief because of the three-month interruption (due to the coronavirus lockdown) and nobody knew how it would go on and when they would come back.

"The games are difficult in the Premier League, each game is different so I was really happy last night with the game (the win over Crystal Palace), it gave me 100 percent feeling that we will be fine.

"But tonight I can only say (to the supporters), it's for you, it's for you out there. It's incredible, I hope you stay at home or go in front of your house if you want but do no more and celebrate it.

"It's all here. We are all together in this moment and it's a joy to do it for you, I can tell you."

