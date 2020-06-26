Eibar topple Valencia in Spanish La Liga

Eibar have stunned Valencia with a 1-0 home win that moves them closer to safety and derails their rivals' Champions League push.

The only goal of the game came when Geoffrey Kondogbia turned Pedro Leon's corner past his own keeper on 17 minutes on Thursday.

Valencia also had Eliaquim Mangala sent off for a second booking in the 89th minute. They must now beat local rivals Villarreal on Sunday if they are to close the seven-point gap on fourth-placed Sevilla.

Eibar now have a six-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three.

The home side's players went to the centre circle at the end of the match to salute the supporters who had cheered them on from the balconies of the apartment blocks that surround their tiny ground.

"Ipurua is a peculiar stadium and the fans are right there in the buildings supporting us," Eibar winger Pedro Leon said.

Valencia's Jose Gaya lamented: "We conceded a goal that should be impossible to concede if we want to get into the Champions League places."

Later on Thursday Betis host bottom club Espanyol. It's the home team's first match since sacking coach Rubi.