AAP Soccer

Aust-NZ awarded 2023 Women’s World Cup

By AAP Newswire

Opera House - AAP

1 of 1

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup after the FIFA Council voted in favour of the trans-Tasman bid over Colombia.

The successful bid received 22 of the 35 valid votes with the South Americans receiving 12.

Australia and New Zealand's bid was bolstered by technical score of 4.1 points out of five in FIFA's evaluation report and the event will be the first to be held across two confederations - the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Oceania Football Confederation.

Australia joined forces with New Zealand to submit a joint bid in December 2019 and the opening match of the tournament will be played at Eden Park in Auckland with the final to take place in Sydney.

In the evaluation report Australia-New Zealand received higher scores than Colombia in every criteria - stadiums, team and referee facilities, accommodation, International Broadcast Centre (IBC), competition-related event sites and commercial.

This was enough to sway the vote of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

However, Europe's confederation, UEFA, saw its nine members on the council, including English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke vote for Colombia despite the bid receiving a far inferior technical score in the report.

A UEFA statement read: "Even though the Colombian bid was not the one rated highest technically by FIFA, European members of the FIFA Council felt that it represented a strategic opportunity for the development of women's football in South America thanks to the legacy and increase of attention for the women's game that the tournament would bring to the continent.

"It was a choice between two countries - Australia and New Zealand - where women's football is already strongly established, and a continent where it still has to be firmly implanted and has a huge development potential. It's important to add that European members of the FIFA Council agreed to vote together on major issues as a matter of solidarity."

Latest articles

News

It’s on: Dobson running for council

The starter’s gun has been fired in the race for October’s Greater Shepparton City Council elections, with former mayor Geoff Dobson throwing his hat in the ring this week. Mr Dobson, who was city mayor from 2008 to 2011, said his main focus would...

John Lewis
News

New Avenel market opens

In a sign the Covid-19 blanket is lifting in the country - Avenel’s Harvest Home hotel will hold its first market tomorrow morning. The historic 19th century hotel with lacework verandahs and glorious high ceilings recently reopened after extensive...

John Lewis
News

Sad day for Dookie banking service

Dookie’s Glenda Wilson has had a month of surprises — some good, some not so good. A mixture of sadness and disappointment greeted her yesterday as scores of Dookie people turned out to applaud her years of dedicated service and mark the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Brighton stun poor Arsenal with vital win

Neal Maupay boosted Brighton’s English Premier League survival hopes with an injury-time winner over Arsenal while Watford snatched a draw with Leicester.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG’s Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona

Brazil soccer star Neymar has lost his lawsuit over a bonus with former club Barcelona and must now repay the Spanish side 6.7m euros ($A10.9 million).

AAP Newswire