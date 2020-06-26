AAP Soccer

Borussia Dortmund sign Meunier from PSG

By AAP Newswire

Belgian right back Thomas Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund and will join the club on a free transfer when his current contract with Paris St Germain expires this month, the German Bundesliga club says.

The Ligue 1 season was ended in April amid the COVID-19 crisis and Meunier, whose contract expires on June 30, declined to sign a short-term extension that would allow him to play domestic cup finals and the remainder of the Champions League with PSG.

"Borussia Dortmund play exactly the type of football I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural," Meunier, who will link up with Belgium teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at Dortmund, said in a statement on the club's website.

"I am ambitious and I want to win titles with Dortmund, as I have done in Brugge and Paris."

The 28-year-old won three Ligue 1 titles during his four-year spell with PSG after joining the French champions from Club Brugge in 2016.

