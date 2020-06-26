Borussia Dortmund sign Meunier from PSG

5370537724001

Belgian right back Thomas Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund and will join the club on a free transfer when his current contract with Paris St Germain expires this month, the German Bundesliga club says.

The Ligue 1 season was ended in April amid the COVID-19 crisis and Meunier, whose contract expires on June 30, declined to sign a short-term extension that would allow him to play domestic cup finals and the remainder of the Champions League with PSG.