AAP Soccer

Perth Glory lose another A-League defender

By AAP Newswire

Kim Soo-Beom - AAP

1 of 1

Perth Glory's defensive stocks have taken another hit after Kim Soo-Beom became the latest player to leave the A-League club.

Soo-Beom has returned to his home country South Korea to join K-League club Gangwon FC.

The speedy wing back played 11 games for Glory this season and joins centre back Gregory Wuthrich on the departed list.

Wuthrich returned to Switzerland during the A-League's coronavirus shutdown and he has decided to stay at home.

The return to fitness of Osama Malik has offset the loss of Wuthrich.

Malik hasn't played since injuring his hamstring on November 3, but he has since recovered and is ready to slot into the starting line-up when the A-League season resumes next month.

The future of forward Joel Chianese is up in the air after a report emerged stating he had signed with Indian Super League club Hyderabad.

Chianese is still in Perth training with Glory and it remains to be seen whether the Hyderabad link was merely a rumour or something more concrete.

The 30-year-old has hit career-best form under coach Tony Popovic over the past 18 months and Glory would be keen to keep him given their hectic schedule for the remainder of the season.

Glory's campaign resumes against Central Coast on July 18 in Sydney.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons. The decision was made in consultation with the Ovens and Murray League who have also elected to call off their season. “This is not...

Brayden May
Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Brighton stun poor Arsenal with vital win

Neal Maupay boosted Brighton’s English Premier League survival hopes with an injury-time winner over Arsenal while Watford snatched a draw with Leicester.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG’s Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona

Brazil soccer star Neymar has lost his lawsuit over a bonus with former club Barcelona and must now repay the Spanish side 6.7m euros ($A10.9 million).

AAP Newswire