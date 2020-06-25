AAP Soccer

Real return to summit of Spain’s La Liga

Amid more refereeing controversy and the record-breaking debut of a 15-year-old player, Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday to keep their perfect record intact after the pandemic break and move back to the top of Spain's La Liga.

Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos scored a goal in each half as Madrid won their fourth in a row to retake the lead from Barcelona, who edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Tuesday. Both teams are tied with 68 points but Madrid are ahead on the tiebreakers.

Mallorca's 15-year-old Luka Romero, dubbed by local media as the "new Lionel Messi," became the youngest player to appear in a Spanish league match. The attacking midfielder - born in Mexico from Argentine parents - entered the match in the 83rd minute, getting his first touch of the ball a few minutes later.

Mallorca complained of a foul against one of their players in the build up that led to Vinicius Junior's opener in the 19th minute, but the goal stood after video review.

The non-call came after Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane spent much of the week defending his team from accusations that they were benefiting from refereeing decisions. Madrid had VAR decisions go their way in each of their first three victories after the break.

Ramos scored his third goal since the league resumed with a free kick that curled over the wall in the 56th. It was the 69th league goal for Ramos, who on Sunday overtook Ronald Koeman as the top-scoring defender in the history of La Liga.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad lost 1-0 at home to Celta Vigo to remain winless after the pandemic break and lose ground in the fight for Champions League places.

It was the third straight loss for Sociedad and leaves the Basque club in seventh place, six points behind fourth-place Sevilla in the final Champions League spot.

"We are not happy with our performance after the break," Sociedad defender Aritz Elustondo said.

Forward Iago Aspas scored Celta's winner by converting a penalty just before halftime. It was the team's second consecutive victory, coming after a 6-0 rout of Alaves.

The Vigo team opened a seven-point gap to Mallorca, the first team inside the relegation zone.

Midtable Osasuna won 1-0 at Alaves to end their three-match losing streak.

