AAP Soccer

Rampant Liverpool edge closer to EPL title

By AAP Newswire

Salah - AAP

1 of 1

Liverpool moved one step closer to their first top-flight English league title in 30 years after trouncing Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

The returning Mo Salah provided the inspiration as he scored one - his 15th goal in 15 Anfield Premier League appearances this season - and laid on a brilliant assist for Sadio Mane.

A superb Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and a fierce Fabinho drive contributed to a comfortable victory which could easily have been greater, such was the Reds' dominance.

If Manchester City do not beat Chelsea on Thursday then the title will be Liverpool's without kicking a ball.

Even victory for Pep Guardiola's side means the Reds could secure the title at the Etihad a week later.

Manager Juergen Klopp had put Sunday's disappointing goalless Merseyside derby draw down to a lack of rhythm, which was somewhat understandable after a three-month break.

But back in familiar surroundings - even if in the unfamiliar circumstances of an empty Anfield - they quickly clicked back into gear.

One Liverpool great among the 300 people allowed into the stadium was Kenny Dalglish - the manager who won the club's last league title in 1990, three years before the Premier League trophy was handed out for the first time.

Two Champions League titles have been won since then - including last year - but not the biggest prize in English football.

Alexander-Arnold was hesitant to begin celebrating the title but said: "It's two points so it's close.

"We've waited a long time for this and we've worked hard for this over the last few years as a team."

Klopp's only regret was that no fans could witness the win inside Anfield.

"Imagine if the stadium could have been full today and people could have experienced that live. It would have been amazing.

"I don't think the game would have been better to be honest, because my boys played like everybody was in the stadium."

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick as Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-0 to keep their Champions League top-four hopes alive.

Marcus Rashford set up Martial with a powerful low cross for his French strike partner to score his first goal after just six minutes.

Martial swept in a second goal from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's right-wing delivery just before half-time and in the 73rd minute, the World Cup winner finished off a quick passing play with a simple chip to complete his hat trick.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now two points behind Chelsea in fifth place on 49 points and remain level with sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers after they beat Bournemouth 1-0.

Aston Villa missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone after they salvaged a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Dean Smith's Villa sit second from bottom in 19th on goal difference as they have the same 27 points as relegation rivals Bournemouth and West Ham United in the two places above.

Elsewhere, Michael Keane's 55th minute goal was the decider in Everton's 1-0 win at relegation-doomed Norwich City.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Search continues

We have whittled down the nominations to a final two in 26 of the 49 towns initially listed at the start of this exercise, meaning we still have a long way to go until we can pit them all against each other in the eventual battle royale

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Brighton stun poor Arsenal with vital win

Neal Maupay boosted Brighton’s English Premier League survival hopes with an injury-time winner over Arsenal while Watford snatched a draw with Leicester.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG’s Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona

Brazil soccer star Neymar has lost his lawsuit over a bonus with former club Barcelona and must now repay the Spanish side 6.7m euros ($A10.9 million).

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

AAP Newswire