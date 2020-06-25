AAP Soccer

Leeds to step up checks on cardboard fans

By AAP Newswire

Leeds - AAP

Leeds United have stepped up checks on cardboard fans after being forced to remove a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road for Saturday's clash with Fulham.

An image of the former al-Qaeda leader was included among cardboard cut-outs of fans put in place for the crucial clash between the two promotion rivals.

Fans were invited to send in images of themselves or loved ones to be used at a cost of STGPS25 ($A45) after football's authorities ruled matches would resume behind-closed-doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Leeds supporter posted a picture on Twitter, showing an image of himself sat among the other 'crowdies' next to one of Bin Laden.

Leeds revealed earlier this month that around 15,000 'crowdies' will be placed in seats for their five remaining home games.

In a similar prank, a cardboard cut-out image of Dominic Cummings appeared in a seat at an NRL game last month following a controversial trip the aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made during lockdown.

