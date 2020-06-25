Inter titles hopes dented by Sassuolo

AAP Soccer

Inter Milan's title hopes have diminished further as they dropped points from a leading position to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Inter had fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at halftime and also led 3-2 with four minutes remaining before Giangiacomo Magnani levelled again for Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri have now lost 15 points this season from leading positions.

Inter remained third but is now eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus and four behind Lazio, which visited fourth-place Atalanta later.

Roma was also playing later, at home to Sampdoria.

Francesco Caputo gave Sassuolo an early lead at San Siro but Inter turned the match around with two goals in five minutes.

Romelu Lukaku leveled from the spot after Jeremie Boga fouled Milan Skriniar and Cristiano Biraghi scored in first-half stoppage time following a one-two with Alexis Sanchez.

Inter should have put the game away after the break but Roberto Gagliardini somehow hit the bar of an open goal from just a few yards out before Domenico Berardi equalized with a penalty after Ashley Young tripped Mert Muldur.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out for offside but Inter thought it had won the game when Borja Valero tapped in Antonio Candreva's free kick.

However, Magnani also scored from close range with a minute remaining.

Skriniar was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

