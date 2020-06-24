AAP Soccer

Manchester City’s Aguero faces knee op

By AAP Newswire

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will undergo surgery on his left knee on Thursday, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

City's record goalscorer limped off shortly before half-time during Monday's Premier League victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

No timescale has yet been put on the Argentine's return.

Aguero, 32, has travelled to Barcelona for treatment with renowned surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat, who has operated on numerous City players in recent years.

"Once he has finished the surgery we will know the time Sergio will come back to play with us," Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Premier League trip to Chelsea.

On Tuesday, the player wrote on Twitter: "The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee.

"It's a pity but I'm in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible."

