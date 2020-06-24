Napoli win to move up Serie A standings

AAP Soccer

Napoli's revival under Gennaro Gattuso has continued with a 2-0 win at Verona in Italy's Serie A lifting them to sixth and into the European places.

Arkadiusz Milik and substitute Hirving Lozano found the net on Tuesday as games continued to be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

The away win followed Napoli's Italian Cup victory in a penalty shootout victory over Juventus which secured their first title in six years.

Milik, the subject of transfer speculation, scored with a header off a corner at the end of the first half.

Then Lozano, who was kicked out of training last week by coach Gattuso due to a lack of effort, sealed the win with a header in the 90th - shortly after coming on.

"I don't like to hold grudges," Gattuso said of Lozano.

"But I strongly believe that when you're part of a football club everyone needs to be on the same wavelength.

"You always have to train at 100 per cent."

Gattuso has led a quick turnaround since replacing the fired Carlo Ancelotti in December, when Napoli were in crisis with players boycotting a training camp ordered by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"The squad has improved. The team is in form," Gattuso said.

"It's a team that knows how to keep the opposition from scoring, that knows how to pass very well."

Before kickoff, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed that Milik will be offered to other clubs if he doesn't agree to a contract extension.

Napoli are within three points of fifth-place Roma while Verona are eighth.

Andreas Cornelius scored a hat-trick and Dejan Kulusevski added another as Parma won 4-1 at lowly Genoa to move up to seventh place.

Andrea Bellotti scored as Torino beat 15th-placed Udinese 1-0 to move six points clear of the drop zone while mid-table Cagliari won 1-0 at relegation-threatened SPAL with a late header from Giovanni Simeone.

