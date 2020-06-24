AAP Soccer

Burnley vow to ban racist banner culprits

By AAP Newswire

The chairman of Burnley has vowed to "root out the racists" behind the 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over the Etihad Stadium before Monday's EPL match at Manchester City.

The northern English club were quick to condemn the banner, which was flown over City's stadium at kick-off to coincide with players on the pitch taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The club have promised to issue life bans to anyone involved, and Clarets chairman Mike Garlick told ESPN: "We will root out these racists and I am sure they will be dealt with in due course.

"We will do whatever we can to make sure justice is done against these people.

"Let's be clear. The plane didn't fly in our name. It has absolutely nothing to do with Burnley Football Club and we absolutely deplore it.

"But we have to talk about it. We cannot and will not sweep it under the carpet.

"I was at the game and I have been chairman/co-chairman for eight years. I have always been proud to be in that position, but I can tell you that I wasn't proud to be Burnley chairman last night."

The local Lancashire county Police force said it was looking into the incident to see whether any criminal offences had taken place.

The aircraft took off and landed at Blackpool Airport, which said it would stop operating banner flights in the wake of the incident.

