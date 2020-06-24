AAP Soccer

Aguero to see knee specialist after injury

By AAP Newswire

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Monday's 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley defender Ben Mee and the Argentina international went down clutching his knee before he was withdrawn with Gabriel Jesus coming on as a substitute.

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the game he feared Aguero could miss the rest of the season and revealed the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks.

"Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening," the club said in a statement.

"The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination."

While second-placed City's chances of reducing the 20-point gap to league leaders Liverpool are slim with eight games to go, a long-term absence for Aguero will leave Guardiola short of strikers when the Champions League resumes.

City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last-16 match and are hoping to reach August's 'Final Eight' of the competition in Lisbon.

Latest articles

National

Australians urge shift from China reliance

Nine out of 10 Australians want the Morrison government to look for other markets and away from a strong reliance on China.

AAP Newswire
National

Confusion over interstate fire apps, help

Differences between the NSW and Victorian emergency apps created significant issues during the unprecedented bushfires, a royal commission has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

Robert Xie’s murder trial was fair: crown

Robert Xie is not a victim of miscarriage of justice, his NSW appeal against convictions for murdering five relatives has been told

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Phoenix pair cop four-game ban for breach

Wellington players Tim Payne and Oli Sail have copped four-game suspensions for their late-night drunken golf buggy drive during the team’s Sydney isolation.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Brighton stun poor Arsenal with vital win

Neal Maupay boosted Brighton’s English Premier League survival hopes with an injury-time winner over Arsenal while Watford snatched a draw with Leicester.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG’s Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona

Brazil soccer star Neymar has lost his lawsuit over a bonus with former club Barcelona and must now repay the Spanish side 6.7m euros ($A10.9 million).

AAP Newswire