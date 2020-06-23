Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

5370537724001

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern have written a joint letter to the FIFA Council pledging support for the trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand are now red-hot favourites to win the rights to the tournament after rivals Japan pulled out of contention and pledged their support for the joint bid on Monday night, leaving Colombia as the only other candidate.