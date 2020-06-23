Moloney set to unmask for Vegas fight

Andrew Moloney stood on stage inside the MGM Grand casino with an Australian flag and his WBA super-flyweight belt draped over his left shoulder, a mask covering his face and disposable blue CSI-style covers on his feet.

It was not the typical look for a Las Vegas world-title fight weigh-in.

Moloney and his Texan challenger, Joshua Franco, are not fighting in typical times.

Top Rank boxing promoter Bob Arum is going to extreme lengths to stage a series of fight cards at the MGM during the COVID-19 pandemic and Moloney and Franco were proof of that when they came face-to-face, or rather mask-to-mask, on Monday.

"Top Rank is doing everything it can to make sure the fighters and everyone involved are safe," Moloney's manager Tony Tolj told AAP.

Moloney defends his WBA belt on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) against Franco.

On Thursday (Friday AEST) Moloney's identical twin brother, Jason, a top-five rated bantamweight, takes on Mexico's Leonardo Baez at the MGM.

Arum has created a "bubble" inside a secured section of the MGM, with entry restricted to boxers and other support staff who pass COVID-19 tests and agree to wear a mask.

Fights take place without spectators.

They will be televised on ESPN in the US and FOX Sports in Australia.

Franco weighed in on the 52.1kg super flyweight limit while Moloney came slightly under at 51.98kg.

The Melbourne-born, Kingscliff-based Moloneys, 29, spent the last month living in a Las Vegas house and working out in a sanitised Top Rank gym.

They moved into the MGM bubble on Saturday and will not leave until after their bouts.

"I worked extremely hard and was so disciplined throughout lockdown," Moloney said after the weigh-in.

"Tomorrow night I get the chance to show the world why I'm world champion."