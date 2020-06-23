Ronaldo and Dybala on target for Juventus

Paulo Dybala remains as dangerous as ever despite nearly 50 days with the coronavirus as he and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goals to drive Juventus to victory in their Serie A return.

Ronaldo had given Juve an early advantage by converting a penalty before Dybala doubled the lead with a splendid, curving effort in a 2-0 win at Bologna in the league restart for both clubs on Monday.

Resuming their chase for a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title, table-toppers Juventus moved four points clear of Lazio, who visit Atalanta on Wednesday.

It was a welcome complete performance for the Bianconeri after being held scoreless over two Italian Cup matches and losing the final to Napoli last week.

Dybala was isolated for 46 days starting in March when he continued to test positive for COVID-19 - even though he was reportedly without symptoms.

Matthijs de Ligt earned the penalty that Ronaldo converted then also started the play that led to Dybala's goal, which was set up by a backheel pass from Federico Bernardeschi.

From just beyond the area, Dybala bent in a left-footed shot inside the left post.

Juventus finished the game with 10 men when second-half substitute Danilo picked up his second yellow card late on.

AC Milan had no problem producing goals without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their 4-1 thumping of relegation-threatened Lecce 4-1.

Samu Castillejo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao scored for the Rossoneri

The victory boosted Milan's chances of qualifying for Europe, moving level on points with sixth-placed Napoli, who face Verona on Tuesday.

Lecce captain Marco Mancosu equalised temporarily by converting a penalty early in the second half but Bonaventura and Rebic quickly restored the visitors' advantage in a span of three goals in four minutes.

Ibrahimovic, who injured his calf in training last month, is expected back soon. But his contract, which expires at the end of the season, is a source of debate.

Before kickoff, Milan director of football Frederic Massara said "there will always be space for champions like (Ibrahimovic)" but then added the club "needs to contain costs" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bottom-side Brescia drew at 10-man Fiorentina 1-1 without Mario Balotelli, who did not travel for the game amid a dispute with the club.

All matches in Serie A are being played behind closed doors.