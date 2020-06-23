AAP Soccer

Burnley lash out at ‘offensive’ EPL banner

By AAP Newswire

Burnley have placed on record their disgust after an "offensive" banner with the message 'White Lives Matter Burnley' flew above the Etihad Stadium during their 5-0 EPL defeat at Manchester City on Monday.

The message stood a stark and unwelcome contrast to the shows of unity and support that have taken place since the Premier League resumed, with all players wearing 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts and taking a knee before kick-off.

A statement released at half-time read: "Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

"We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

"The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

"We are fully behind the Premier League's Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter."

Burnley captain Mee spoke angrily about the banner, insisting the players on the field were sickened by what they saw above their heads.

"We as a group of players condemn it, we're ashamed, we're embarrassed," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

"It completely misses the point of what we're trying to achieve as a football community.

"It's a minority of our supporters, I know I speak for a massive part of our support who distance ourselves from anything like that. It definitely had a massive impact on us to see that in the sky.

"We were embarrassed, disappointed, upset. We are embarrassed that our name was in it. That they tried to attach it to our club. It doesn't belong anywhere near our club. Fans like that don't deserve to be around football."

