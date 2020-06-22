AAP Soccer

Socceroo Juric tests positive for COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Tomi Juric in action for Australia at 2018 FIFA World Cup - AAP

1 of 1

Australia striker Tomi Juric has tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty with his club side CSKA Sofia, the 31-times Bulgarian champions have revealed.

Juric follows his international teammate Mitch Langerak - a goalkeeper with Japanese club Nagoya Grampus - in testing positive for the virus in recent days.

The 28-year-old forward, who has played 41 times for the Socceroos, is now in isolation, while other CSKA players and staff members have given negative results.

"Only the positive test of the striker Tommy (sic) Juric is confirmed, who has been isolated since the first suspicions of COVID-19 on Thursday and is receiving the necessary medical care," CSKA said in a statement.

"It is gratifying that at the moment he has no visible symptoms and his condition is very good, but until his complete recovery the necessary quarantine period will be observed."

Juric, who was part of Graham Arnold's Australia squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, joined CSKA in August after his contract with Swiss club Luzern expired.

Latest articles

Sport

Tighter restrictions on outdoor numbers set to impact local football

However, community sport for people aged under 18 and non-contact competitions for adults can proceed as planned

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Golfers finally received the all-clear to be able to play four-ball events using the MiScore system on Saturday and things went mostly to plan with golfers able to score on their phones and to transmit their results. Ross and Lyn Kelly sponsored the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top women’s golf

The stroke, Monthly Medal event sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcels Service was played in cool, sunny conditions. The course is in the best condition, which cannot explain the difficulty in members playing to their handicap...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Phoenix pair cop four-game ban for breach

Wellington players Tim Payne and Oli Sail have copped four-game suspensions for their late-night drunken golf buggy drive during the team’s Sydney isolation.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Brighton stun poor Arsenal with vital win

Neal Maupay boosted Brighton’s English Premier League survival hopes with an injury-time winner over Arsenal while Watford snatched a draw with Leicester.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG’s Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona

Brazil soccer star Neymar has lost his lawsuit over a bonus with former club Barcelona and must now repay the Spanish side 6.7m euros ($A10.9 million).

AAP Newswire