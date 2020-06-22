WWC would boost Aus football: van Egmond

Matildas star Emily van Egmond says having the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would transform the local game.

The joint bid and rivals Japan and Colombia will learn the host of the 2023 tournament when the FIFA Council holds an online meeting late on Thursday night Australian time, with a decision to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

26-year-old van Egmond has had a first-hand look at the impact of the Women's World Cup, having already been to three such tournaments with the Matildas.

"It'd be awesome and I think it'd be a huge boost for football in Australia," van Egmond said.

"I am excited but I'm just gonna wait to see if we 100 per cent get it.

"I have a good feeling and I think that's pretty consistent across the board at the moment but I'm just hoping, fingers crossed, it comes off - because to be able to play a World Cup on home soil would be an amazing experience."

Van Egmond has enjoyed a prolific W-League career, along with stints in Germany and the USA and believes a successful Women's World Cup would boost support for domestic football, along with opening the door for Australia to host more international fixtures.

"If we could host such a tournament, and do it in such a great way - which I have no doubt we would do - I think you would get the backing of more people coming to A-League games, more people coming to W-league games," van Egmond said.

"I think it would have more of a pull in having more international games for the Socceroos, for the Matildas for the Olyroos, the Joeys - whoever it may be - instead of us always having to be the ones who travel overseas to play other countries in Asia or Europe or going to America.

"If we can do it and do it in the right way and obviously be successful in that tournament, for sure it's gonna put us on the map."

Van Egmond emphasised contending for silverware on home soil would also be a massive boost for the Matildas, who are currently ranked No.7 in the world.

"To have the full support of your country behind you playing in arguably the biggest tournament you can play in for your country - it's something extremely special," she said.

"For any of the girls who who are gonna want to be around for that - I think that's what everyone's goal is going to be (is playing at the) 2023 World Cup if we can host it."