Atalanta cruise past Sassuolo in Italy

By AAP Newswire

Duvan Zapata - AAP

Atalanta have drubbed visiting Sassuolo 4-1 with a Duvan Zapata brace, displaying their trademark brisk football as they resumed Italian Serie A action more than three months after the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Berat Djimsiti and Zapata's close-range deflections, and an own goal from Mehdi Bourabia settled matters in the first half on Sunday.

Bourabia then curled in a late free-kick after Zapata headed in his second to bring Atalanta's goal tally to a league best of 74 from 26 games.

The fourth-placed Bergamaschi, who are in the quarter-finals of the European Champions League on their first participation, strengthened their hold on the last place for the next elite event; Sassuolo sit 12th on 32 points.

The game was rescheduled in late February along with Inter Milan versus Sampdoria, which is being played later on Sunday.

The teams observed a minute's silence before the game at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which lies in one of the hardest hit areas by the pandemic.

