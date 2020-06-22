Atalanta cruise past Sassuolo in Italy

5370537724001

Atalanta have drubbed visiting Sassuolo 4-1 with a Duvan Zapata brace, displaying their trademark brisk football as they resumed Italian Serie A action more than three months after the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Berat Djimsiti and Zapata's close-range deflections, and an own goal from Mehdi Bourabia settled matters in the first half on Sunday.