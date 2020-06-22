AAP Soccer

Celta Vigo rout 10-man Alaves in Spain

Celta Vigo have earned their first win after the coronavirus pandemic break with a 6-0 rout of 10-man Alaves in Spain's La Liga.

Rafinha scored twice and newly signed striker Nolito added another on his return to Celta, who were coming off a draw and a loss after the league resumed.

Jeison Murillo, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina completed the scoring on Sunday to lift Celta four points clear of the relegation zone.

Alaves, who dropped to 13th, played most of the match with 10 men as Martin Aguirregabiria was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul in the 27th minute.

The visitors were losing 4-0 by halftime.

Nolito, who converted a penalty kick in the 78th, was signed from Sevilla last week to replace the injured Sergio Alvarez after league approval was given.

Nolito played for Celta before he was signed by Manchester City in 2016.

Real Madrid later visit Real Sociedad needing a win to retake the lead from Barcelona, who on Friday drew 0-0 at fourth-placed Sevilla.

